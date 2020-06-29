Skip to Content
Breaking News: Ducey orders bars and gyms closed tonight

Governor Ducey briefing
Governor Doug Ducey speaks on the distribution of CARES Act funds for smaller cities on June 17.

Governor announces additional precautions as Arizona's coronavirus surge continues

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has announced all bars and gyms across the state must close by 8 Monday night.

The governor also said he's limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people. And he says, pools may not have more than 10 people gathered around them at one time.

Ducey says he is also pushing back the opening of Arizona schools until August 17.

