Associated Press Nevada Daybook for Friday, Mar. 26.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Mar. 26 3:00 PM March to Victory: Relay Across America kicks off in Las Vegas – March to Victory: Relay Across America kicks off in Las Vegas with a Passing the Torch press event, part of a nationwide effort to demand a roadmap to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants. PLAN Action and Make the Road Action Nevada receive the torch from Promise Arizona, ahead of a March to Victory caravan on Monday

Location: Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign, 5200 Las Vegas Blvd S., Las Vegas, NV

Weblinks: http://www.maketheroadactionfund.org/, https://twitter.com/MRAF_NY

Contacts: Janette Mata , Make the Road Nevada , Janette.Mata@maketheroadnv.org, 1 818 282 5223