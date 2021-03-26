Latest Nevada news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP Tester

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEVADA

31 new Washoe County cases of COVID-19 variant; new total 45

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County health officials have identified 31 new cases of the COVID-19 variant that originated in the United Kingdom since they first confirmed more than a dozen in the Reno-Sparks area about two weeks ago. Meanwhile, the overall positivity rate for the Reno-Sparks area inched back up above 5%. The statewide positivity rate has remained below that level for six consecutive days _ 4.5% as of Wednesday. The initial 14 cases of the variant confirmed in Washoe County March 13 were tied to a celebration of life ceremony attended by 60-80 people. Many of the new ones have been tied to a youth volleyball tournament.

AP-US-CASINO-BUSINESS-INSURANCE-LAWSUIT

Caesars puts pandemic losses at $2B, wants insurers to pay

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is putting its losses because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 at more than $2 billion — and is suing a long list of insurance carriers it says are balking at paying its business interruption costs. A Caesars spokeswoman declined Thursday to comment about the lawsuit, and representatives from most of the insurance companies didn’t immediately respond to emails. The breach of contract and unfair claims practices case was filed March 19 in state court in Las Vegas. It’s not the first of its kind among Las Vegas casino operators. Circus Circus and Treasure Island filed similar cases last year in federal court.

CASINO WIN-NEVADA

Nevada casinos get more gamblers, but revenues still lag

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada casinos are getting more gamblers back a year after the coronavirus pandemic began, but house winnings on the Las Vegas Strip still lagged in February. That’s according to a key state Gaming Control Board report showing February casino winnings and revenues nearly flat statewide compared to January and down nearly 26% from February of 2020. A board analyst noted the Las Vegas Strip accounted for nearly 92% of the statewide decrease in monthly casino winnings. McCarran International Airport said Thursday that international passenger traffic was down nearly 95% in February compared with the same month a year ago.

INMATE ESCAPEE-DEAD BODY

Escaped Nevada inmate found at California home of dead man

ANTELOPE, Calif. (AP) — An inmate who walked away from a Nevada detention camp has been arrested at a Northern California home where another man was found dead. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Jonathan Autry was held on suspicion of homicide Tuesday after fighting with deputies who’d been called to an apartment in the Sacramento suburb of Antelope to check on a resident. The man’s body was found inside the home. The cause of his death is under investigation. Authorities says Autry was serving time for money fraud when he walked away on Sunday from the Stewart Conservation Detention Camp in Carson City.

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING-MEMORIAL

Online results favor Vegas shooting memorial at concert site

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Online opinions favored putting a permanent memorial to the 2017 Las Vegas Strip massacre at the outdoor concert site where 58 people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. A planning committee heard Wednesday that more than 6,000 responses came in during a two-week call for ideas. More than 65% termed it extremely or very important to have the memorial at the site. MGM Resorts International owns the property across Las Vegas Boulevard from its Mandalay Bay resort. The questionnaire wasn’t a scientific survey, but the committee plans to incorporate opinions into its location and design decisions.

BOTTLED WATER RECALL-LAWSUITS

Lawsuits mount for Nevada-based Real Water, amid FDA probe

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lawsuits are mounting against a Las Vegas-based bottled water brand, Real Water, amid a U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigation and accusations by more people in more states that it caused liver illness and other ailments. A Nevada man blamed the product for his liver transplant in September 2019, a federal class-action lawsuit was filed this week in Nevada, and another lawsuit in state court called the product unsafe and dangerous to human life. Company president Brent Jones has posted a message offering sympathy and concern. An attorney representing the company said Wednesday it is cooperating with the FDA probe. He declined to comment about the lawsuits.

NEVADA LEGISLATURE-DEATH PENALTY

Death penalty debate reemerges in Nevada after past stalls

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are considering proposals to abolish the death penalty in the state. The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Wednesday introduced a bill that would end Nevada’s death penalty that is nearly identical to a 2019 proposal that stalled before receiving a hearing. Committee Chair Steve Yeager hopes the growth of the criminal justice reform movement and renewed interest following executions that occurred during the Trump administration will generate enough political will to pass a ban. About 80 inmates are on death row in the state, but Nevada hasn’t executed anyone since 2006.

AP-US-CLIMATE-CHANGE-OIL-INDUSTRY

In shift, oil industry group backs federal price on carbon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The oil and gas industry’s top lobbying group has endorsed a federal price on carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming. The move Thursday comes as the Biden administration has pledged dramatic steps to address climate change. The American Petroleum Institute, whose members include ExxonMobil and Chevron, announced the policy change ahead of a virtual forum by the Interior Department as it launches a months-long review of the government’s oil and gas sales. Biden said during the campaign he supports “an enforcement mechanism” that targets carbon pollution, and the White House has left open use of a tax to help lower carbon emissions.