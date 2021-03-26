Latest California news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP Tester

AP-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

California opens vaccination eligibility to all adults

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — After weeks of sometimes confusing and frustrating restrictions, California is throwing open its coronavirus vaccine program to all adults as the nation’s most populous state counts on a long-awaited boost in doses. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that anyone 50 and over can get a shot in a week and anyone 16 and older will be eligible on April 15. The move is seen as a crucial step as the state cautiously reopens an economy stifled for a year by COVID-19 restrictions on businesses. After a slow rollout, California expects to soon begin receiving 2.5 million to 3 million vaccine doses a week.

LOS ANGELES HOMELESS

Los Angeles park closed after protest to save homeless camp

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are making arrests of protesters opposed to evicting homeless people from a popular park. Several hundred demonstrators gathered Thursday near Echo Park Lake and some arrests were made after police declared an unlawful assembly. Authorities are clearing out a homeless encampment. Tents had proliferated for months, sparking concerns about trash, drugs and violence. Fences were put up around the area Wednesday night and the few remaining people living there were given 24 hours to leave. Authorities say more than 160 people have been provided with alternative shelter and only a handful refused to leave.

IMMIGRATION-BORDER EPICENTER

Small Texas border town is thoroughfare for migrant children

ROMA, Texas (AP) — A small border town in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley has become the latest epicenter of illegal crossings, where growing numbers of families and children enter the United States to seek asylum. Within an hour of darkness Wednesday, about 100 people are ferried in rafts across the Rio Grande and into the U.S. in Roma, including many families with toddlers and children as young as 7 traveling alone. They wear numbered plastic wristbands that say “deliveries” in Spanish, apparently a mechanism for smugglers to keep track of them. U.S. authorities have reported more than 100,000 encounters on the southern border in February, the highest since a four-month streak in 2019.

CALIFORNIA-ATTORNEY GENERAL

Farmworkers fight shaped California attorney general nominee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s nominee for state attorney general grew up in the farmworkers movement of the 1970s. Rob Bonta’s parents worked alongside legendary labor leaders Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta after his mother came to the United States in 1965 from the Philippines. His father marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama. Bonta said his parents are his heroes and called them “fierce forces of fairness” that have influenced his values. Bonta, known as a criminal justice reformer, would be the first Filipino American to serve as California’s attorney general if he is confirmed by the Legislature.

MARINES-DEADLY TRAINING ACCIDENT

Human errors, mechanical woes caused Marine tank sinking

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Marine Corps investigation found the sinking of a seafaring tank last year off Southern California that killed nine service members was caused by a series of human errors and mechanical problems that could have been averted. In a report released Thursday, the investigation found contributing factors included the inadequate training of troops, shabby maintenance and poor judgement by commanders. Three commanders were dismissed as a result. It was one of the deadliest Marine training accidents in decades.

BIDEN-BORDER MIGRANTS

Biden vows action on migrants as he defends border policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will take steps to more quickly move hundreds of migrant children and teens out of cramped detention facilities along the Southwest border. That from President Joe Biden Thursday as he pushed back against suggestions that his administration’s policies are responsible for the rising number of people seeking to cross into the country. Biden was pressed repeatedly on the situation at the border at his first news conference since taking office. He cited a series of measures such as opening space at a Texas Army base for about 5,000 unaccompanied minors, to address the issue. But he also sought to portray the rise in migrants as little different from seasonal increases in the past.

AP-US-CLIMATE-CHANGE-CROP-STORAGE

New problems arise for crop storage as planet gets warmer

MECOSTA, Mich. (AP) — Climate change is posing new challenges for crop storage, a part of agriculture that’s often overlooked. Michigan produces more potatoes for chips than any other state because its outdoor air is usually cool enough to store them for months. But temperatures have edged upward in recent decades. Mecosta County grower Brian Sackett has bought several refrigeration units to supplement the ventilation fans on his operation. Scientists say there will be fewer days this century when potatoes and other crops such as apples and peanuts can be stored long-term without refrigeration. That may boost costs for consumers, as well as producers.

BC-US-USC-GYNECOLOGIST-SEXUAL-ABUSE

USC agrees to $852 million payout in sex abuse lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of Southern California has agreed to an $852 million settlement with over 700 women who accused the college’s longtime campus gynecologist of sexual abuse. The agreement announced Thursday is believed to be a record amount for such a case. It dwarfs the $500 million that Michigan State University agreed to pay in 2018 to settle claims against sports doctor Larry Nassar. When combined with a $215 million settlement of a separate class-action suit, USC has agreed to pay out over $1 billion for claims against 74-year-old Dr. George Tyndall, who worked at the school for nearly 30 years. Tyndall faces 35 criminal counts of sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016. He’s pleaded not guilty and his attorney again denied the allegations on Thursday.

CALIFORNIA CASINO-REPORTING VIOLATIONS

California card room agrees to record $5.3 million penalty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say one of California’s more profitable card rooms has agreed to a record $5.3 million penalty for misleading gambling regulators and violating a federal law designed to deter money laundering. The state said Thursday that Artichoke Joe’s Casino south of San Francisco failed to properly report a federal investigation. The state penalty is in addition to a $5 million federal settlement for failing to have an effective anti-money laundering program and failing to report certain suspicious activity. That $5 million is also the largest amount assessed against a California card room by federal regulators. The president of the 51-table card room said the agreement shows the casino has made improvements.

CALIFORNIA-BAIL REFORM

California high court: Judges must weigh ability to pay bail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Supreme Court has ruled that judges must consider suspects’ ability to pay when they set bail, essentially requiring that defendants be freed unless they are deemed too dangerous to be released awaiting trial. The unanimous decision Thursday comes after voters in November rejected a state law that would have upended California’s cash bail system, and after months when a judicial order set bail at zero for lower-level offenses during the coronavirus pandemic. The justices rejected arguments that the decision violates victims’ rights. The state prosecutors’ association did not object, while chief probation officers say a wealth-based system discriminates against people of color.