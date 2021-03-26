Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP Tester

IMMIGRATION-BORDER EPICENTER

Small Texas border town is thoroughfare for migrant children

ROMA, Texas (AP) — A small border town in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley has become the latest epicenter of illegal crossings, where growing numbers of families and children enter the United States to seek asylum. Within an hour of darkness Wednesday, about 100 people are ferried in rafts across the Rio Grande and into the U.S. in Roma, including many families with toddlers and children as young as 7 traveling alone. They wear numbered plastic wristbands that say “deliveries” in Spanish, apparently a mechanism for smugglers to keep track of them. U.S. authorities have reported more than 100,000 encounters on the southern border in February, the highest since a four-month streak in 2019.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA

Arizona governor lifts mask mandates, reopens bars

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is prohibiting government mask mandates and allowing bars and nightclubs shuttered for months to open their doors without restrictions. Ducey’s move Thursday leaves in place few of the restrictions he implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus. His order still allows businesses to enforce mask mandates if they want, but cities, towns and counties must lift theirs. Restrictions on gatherings of 50 or more people also were lifted, but organizers are required to “encourage” safety precautions like social distancing. The Republican governor cites rising vaccination rates and the opening of vaccine appointments to all adults, as well as a declining number of infections and hospitalizations.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVAJO NATION

Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported nine new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s numbers to 30,031 cases and 1,243 known deaths since the pandemic began. The Navajo Nation had a soft reopening last week with 25% capacity for some businesses under certain restrictions. Still, mask mandates and daily curfews remain on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

FORMER FIRE CAPTAIN-CHILD EXPLOITATION

Ex-Green Valley fire captain gets prison in child porn case

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The former captain of the Green Valley Fire Department has been sentenced to 7 ½ years in federal prison in a child exploitation case. Prosecutors say 39-year-old Nathanael Dougall of Tucson previously pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography before his sentencing Wednesday. They say Dougall was arrested in November 2018 for sharing child sex abuse images on a messaging application with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. Dougall used the same application to engage in sexually explicit chats with the girl, who was actually an undercover law enforcement officer. He was captain of the Green Valley Fire Department until his arrest.

POLICE REVIEW BOARDS

GOP bills would limit civilians on police review panels

PHOENIX (AP) — Legislation backed by law enforcement groups that would sharply limit the ability of civilians to sit on police review boards has sailed through an Arizona Senate committee over opposition from minority Democrats. They argued the proposals could undercut efforts to boost police accountability. One measure approved by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee limits civilians on police investigation and discipline boards by requriing two-thirds of members to be sworn officers. Another would require civilians to attend a police academy or take 80 hours of state-certified police training to sit on a civilian review board.

BIDEN-BORDER MIGRANTS

Biden vows action on migrants as he defends border policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will take steps to more quickly move hundreds of migrant children and teens out of cramped detention facilities along the Southwest border. That from President Joe Biden Thursday as he pushed back against suggestions that his administration’s policies are responsible for the rising number of people seeking to cross into the country. Biden was pressed repeatedly on the situation at the border at his first news conference since taking office. He cited a series of measures such as opening space at a Texas Army base for about 5,000 unaccompanied minors, to address the issue. But he also sought to portray the rise in migrants as little different from seasonal increases in the past.

AP-US-CLIMATE-CHANGE-CROP-STORAGE

New problems arise for crop storage as planet gets warmer

MECOSTA, Mich. (AP) — Climate change is posing new challenges for crop storage, a part of agriculture that’s often overlooked. Michigan produces more potatoes for chips than any other state because its outdoor air is usually cool enough to store them for months. But temperatures have edged upward in recent decades. Mecosta County grower Brian Sackett has bought several refrigeration units to supplement the ventilation fans on his operation. Scientists say there will be fewer days this century when potatoes and other crops such as apples and peanuts can be stored long-term without refrigeration. That may boost costs for consumers, as well as producers.

CAREGIVER-MURDER INDICTMENT

Phoenix caregiver accused of 2nd-degree murder, adult abuse

PHOENIX (AP) — A state grand jury has indicted a Phoenix caregiver who is accused of second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says 52-year-old Valer Catuna is accused of assaulting William Griswold, who was a patient of the Artemis Adult Care Home that Catuna owns. Prosecutors say the alleged assault occurred on the morning of Oct. 21, 2020, and the 53-year-old Griswold died that evening from his injuries. Investigators initially said there were no signs of foul play and Griswold’s death was a “medical event.” But the Maricopa County Medical Examiner later performed an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide from blunt-force injuries.