Here is the latest Nevada news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County health officials have identified 31 new cases of the COVID-19 variant that originated in the United Kingdom since they first confirmed more than a dozen in the Reno-Sparks area about two weeks ago. Meanwhile, the overall positivity rate for the Reno-Sparks area inched back up above 5%. The statewide positivity rate has remained below that level for six consecutive days _ 4.5% as of Wednesday. The initial 14 cases of the variant confirmed in Washoe County March 13 were tied to a celebration of life ceremony attended by 60-80 people. Many of the new ones have been tied to a youth volleyball tournament.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is putting its losses because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 at more than $2 billion — and is suing a long list of insurance carriers it says are balking at paying its business interruption costs. A Caesars spokeswoman declined Thursday to comment about the lawsuit, and representatives from most of the insurance companies didn’t immediately respond to emails. The breach of contract and unfair claims practices case was filed March 19 in state court in Las Vegas. It’s not the first of its kind among Las Vegas casino operators. Circus Circus and Treasure Island filed similar cases last year in federal court.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada casinos are getting more gamblers back a year after the coronavirus pandemic began, but house winnings on the Las Vegas Strip still lagged in February. That’s according to a key state Gaming Control Board report showing February casino winnings and revenues nearly flat statewide compared to January and down nearly 26% from February of 2020. A board analyst noted the Las Vegas Strip accounted for nearly 92% of the statewide decrease in monthly casino winnings. McCarran International Airport said Thursday that international passenger traffic was down nearly 95% in February compared with the same month a year ago.

ANTELOPE, Calif. (AP) — An inmate who walked away from a Nevada detention camp has been arrested at a Northern California home where another man was found dead. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Jonathan Autry was held on suspicion of homicide Tuesday after fighting with deputies who’d been called to an apartment in the Sacramento suburb of Antelope to check on a resident. The man’s body was found inside the home. The cause of his death is under investigation. Authorities says Autry was serving time for money fraud when he walked away on Sunday from the Stewart Conservation Detention Camp in Carson City.