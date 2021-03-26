Here is the latest California sports news from The Associated Press

AP Tester

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Danny Green hit eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points against his former team, and the Philadelphia 76ers weathered Los Angeles’ late rally for their fourth straight victory. They won 109-101 over the slumping Lakers. Seth Curry scored 19 points and Tobias Harris added 17 for the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers, who have won 10 of 11 overall and seven of eight without injured All-Star Joel Embiid. Playing without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are on their second four-game skid since mid-February. Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points and Montrezl Harrell added 20 for Los Angeles.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 28 points, Paul George had 24 points and 13 rebounds and the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the second half to beat the San Antonio Spurs 98-85 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory. DeMar DeRozan had 23 points, and Dejounte Murray added 18 for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost four straight, including the first three of a nine-game homestand. San Antonio was attempting to rebound from a 134-101 loss to Los Angeles on Wednesday night, but could not do so even with the Clippers missing five key players. Los Angeles was without Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley due to injury. Leonard and Morris were ruled out less than two hours prior to tipoff.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had a career-best 44 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the short-handed Golden State Warriors 141-119. Fox shot 16 of 22 and added seven assists, continuing his two-week scoring surge. The mercurial point guard has topped 40 points twice this season and poured in 30 or more in six of his last 10 games. Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points with a career-high six 3s, and Richaun Holmes had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings. Sacramento has won five of six. Andrew Wiggins had 26 points for the Warriors, who played without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Michelle Wie West struggled through a round of 9-over 81 in her first tournament in nearly two years, while Inbee Park shot a 6-under 66 to take the first-round lead Thursday in the Kia Classic at Aviara. Park had a solid, bogey-free round in rainy, breezy conditions in the afternoon. Fellow South Korean Hyo Joo Kim was a stroke behind. The focus was on the 31-year-old Wie West in her first event since giving birth to daughter Makenna nine months ago. This is her first tournament since the Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine in June 2019. She opened with her only birdie, then made seven bogeys and double bogey. She was tied for 142nd in the 144-player field.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Charlotte Hornets are acquiring guard Brad Wanamaker from the Golden State Warriors. The two teams exchanged heavily protected future second-round picks, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending NBA approval. Wanamaker has played in 39 games this season and averaged 4.7 points and 2.5 assists. This will be the 31-year-old’s fifth team in four seasons.

DETROIT (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round draft picks. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The 6-foot-5 Wright has averaged 10.4 points a game this season for the rebuilding Pistons. They acquired the 28-year-old guard in an offseason deal. He has also played for Dallas, Memphis and Toronto. The 29-year-old Joseph is averaging 6.6 points this season. The deal was first reported by ESPN and comes hours before the NBA’s trade deadline.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler says right-hander Yu Darvish is scheduled to start opening day against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 34-year-old Darvish was obtained from the Chicago Cubs along with catcher Victor Caratini on Dec. 29 in exchange for Zach Davies and four prospects. Darvish finished second in NL Cy Young Award voting for 2020 after going 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA. Left-hander Blake Snell is scheduled to follow Darvish in the rotation. He won the 2018 AL Cy Young Award.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leonard Floyd is much more than a pass rusher to the Los Angeles Rams, and that’s why they gave him $64 million to stick around for four more seasons. The Rams are also much more than a free-agent destination to Floyd, who is overjoyed he got to stay with a franchise and a head coach that realized his full potential. Floyd got his hefty deal with Los Angeles a year after he was unceremoniously released by Chicago. Floyd then bet on himself by signing a one-year deal with the Rams, and he cashed in with a 10 1/2-sack season.