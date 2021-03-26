Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP Tester

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — After weeks of sometimes confusing and frustrating restrictions, California is throwing open its coronavirus vaccine program to all adults as the nation’s most populous state counts on a long-awaited boost in doses. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that anyone 50 and over can get a shot in a week and anyone 16 and older will be eligible on April 15. The move is seen as a crucial step as the state cautiously reopens an economy stifled for a year by COVID-19 restrictions on businesses. After a slow rollout, California expects to soon begin receiving 2.5 million to 3 million vaccine doses a week.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are making arrests of protesters opposed to evicting homeless people from a popular park. Several hundred demonstrators gathered Thursday near Echo Park Lake and some arrests were made after police declared an unlawful assembly. Authorities are clearing out a homeless encampment. Tents had proliferated for months, sparking concerns about trash, drugs and violence. Fences were put up around the area Wednesday night and the few remaining people living there were given 24 hours to leave. Authorities say more than 160 people have been provided with alternative shelter and only a handful refused to leave.

ROMA, Texas (AP) — A small border town in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley has become the latest epicenter of illegal crossings, where growing numbers of families and children enter the United States to seek asylum. Within an hour of darkness Wednesday, about 100 people are ferried in rafts across the Rio Grande and into the U.S. in Roma, including many families with toddlers and children as young as 7 traveling alone. They wear numbered plastic wristbands that say “deliveries” in Spanish, apparently a mechanism for smugglers to keep track of them. U.S. authorities have reported more than 100,000 encounters on the southern border in February, the highest since a four-month streak in 2019.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s nominee for state attorney general grew up in the farmworkers movement of the 1970s. Rob Bonta’s parents worked alongside legendary labor leaders Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta after his mother came to the United States in 1965 from the Philippines. His father marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama. Bonta said his parents are his heroes and called them “fierce forces of fairness” that have influenced his values. Bonta, known as a criminal justice reformer, would be the first Filipino American to serve as California’s attorney general if he is confirmed by the Legislature.