Here is the latest Arizona news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

ROMA, Texas (AP) — A small border town in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley has become the latest epicenter of illegal crossings, where growing numbers of families and children enter the United States to seek asylum. Within an hour of darkness Wednesday, about 100 people are ferried in rafts across the Rio Grande and into the U.S. in Roma, including many families with toddlers and children as young as 7 traveling alone. They wear numbered plastic wristbands that say “deliveries” in Spanish, apparently a mechanism for smugglers to keep track of them. U.S. authorities have reported more than 100,000 encounters on the southern border in February, the highest since a four-month streak in 2019.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is prohibiting government mask mandates and allowing bars and nightclubs shuttered for months to open their doors without restrictions. Ducey’s move Thursday leaves in place few of the restrictions he implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus. His order still allows businesses to enforce mask mandates if they want, but cities, towns and counties must lift theirs. Restrictions on gatherings of 50 or more people also were lifted, but organizers are required to “encourage” safety precautions like social distancing. The Republican governor cites rising vaccination rates and the opening of vaccine appointments to all adults, as well as a declining number of infections and hospitalizations.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported nine new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s numbers to 30,031 cases and 1,243 known deaths since the pandemic began. The Navajo Nation had a soft reopening last week with 25% capacity for some businesses under certain restrictions. Still, mask mandates and daily curfews remain on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The former captain of the Green Valley Fire Department has been sentenced to 7 ½ years in federal prison in a child exploitation case. Prosecutors say 39-year-old Nathanael Dougall of Tucson previously pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography before his sentencing Wednesday. They say Dougall was arrested in November 2018 for sharing child sex abuse images on a messaging application with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. Dougall used the same application to engage in sexually explicit chats with the girl, who was actually an undercover law enforcement officer. He was captain of the Green Valley Fire Department until his arrest.