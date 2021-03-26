AP Tester

Associated Press California Daybook for Friday, Mar. 26.

Friday, Mar. 26 9:00 AM Los Angeles Regional Food Bank hosts coronavirus relief food distribution – Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, in collaboration with Los Angeles County and others, hosts ‘Let’s Feed LA County’ coronavirus (COVID-19) relief food distribution to provide food for those in need via drive-thru distribution

Location: Hollywood Bowl, 2301 Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lafightshunger.org/

Contacts: David May, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, dmay@lafoodbank.org, 1 323 383 1319

Friday, Mar. 26 11:00 AM Metro holds Link US industry forum (virtual) – Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority holds a virtual industry forum to present an overview of the Link Union Station (Link US) Project and discuss the construction manager/general contractor integrated delivery approach for the project

Weblinks: http://www.metro.net, https://twitter.com/metrolosangeles

Contacts: Metro Media Relations, mediarelations@metro.net, 1 213 922 2700

Link: https://stream.lifesizecloud.com/extension/4705878/f8100875-7902-4a31-a4aa-5611ef5221d0

Friday, Mar. 26 11:30 AM Washington Post Live discussion on ‘Combating anti-Asian Racism’ with Dem Reps. Judy Chu and Mark Takano (virtual) – Washington Post Live hosts ‘Race in America: Combating anti-Asian Racism’ virtual discussion, with Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Judy Chu and Second Vice-Chair Mark Takano

Weblinks: http://www.washingtonpostlive.com, https://twitter.com/washingtonpost

Contacts: Molly Gannon Conway, The Washington Post communications, molly.gannon@washpost.com, 1 703 489 2955 , https://twitter.com/WashPostPr

Friday, Mar. 26 3:00 PM House Foreign Affairs Committee member day hearing (virtual) – House Committee on Foreign Affairs virtual ‘Member Day Hearing’, held via Cisco Webex, with testimony from Democratic Reps. Grace Meng, John Garamendi, and Ed Case; and Republican Rep. French Hill

Weblinks: http://foreignaffairs.house.gov, https://twitter.com/HFACDemocrats

Contacts: House Foreign Affairs Committee, 1 202 225 5021

Friday, Mar. 26 Design Therapeutics shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – Design Therapeutics shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the biotechnology company announced the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday at $20 per share. The offer price range per share had been set at $18 – $20

Weblinks: https://www.designtx.com/

Contacts: Alicia Davis, THRUST Strategic Communications, alicia@thrustsc.com, 1 910 620 3302

Friday, Mar. 26 ThredUp shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – ThredUp shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the online consignment and thrift store announced the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday at $14 per share. The offer price range per share had been set at $12 – $14

Weblinks: https://www.thredup.com/, https://twitter.com/thredUP

Contacts: ThredUp press, media@thredup.com

Friday, Mar. 26 POSTPONED: Whiskies of the World San Jose whisky tasting event – POSTPONED: Whiskies of the World San Jose whisky tasting event * Rescheduled from March 2020 and now postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: San Jose Marriott, 301 S Market St, San Jose, CA

Weblinks: http://www.whiskiesoftheworld.com/, https://twitter.com/WhiskiesOTWorld

Contacts: Whiskies of the World, 1 408 225 0446

Friday, Mar. 26 – Sunday, Mar. 28 California Federation of Teachers Convention, held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.cft.org/, https://twitter.com/CFTunion

Contacts: Matthew Hardy, California Federation of Teachers, mhardy@cft.org, 1 510 703 5291

Friday, Mar. 26 – Sunday, Apr. 04 American Documentary Film Festival opens at drive-in theater ahead of virtual program – 10th annual American Documentary Film Festival opens with the world premiere of P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes’ documentary ‘My Name is Lopez’ about Latino rock star Trini Lopez. The opening night event is held at the Mary Pickford Drive-In in Cathedral City, California, while the remaining festival program is held virtually on the new DocsNow+ streaming platform due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.americandocumentaryfilmfestival.com/, https://twitter.com/amdocfilmfest, #AmDocsFest

Contacts: Michael C. Green, American Documentary Film Festival, michaelcgreen@earthlink.net, 1 760 880 4921

Friday, Mar. 26 – Saturday, Mar. 27 WonderCon Anaheim (virtual) – WonderCon @ Home, virtual edition of the annual celebration of comic books and pop culture. Guests include the casts of ‘Norsemen’, ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ and ‘Charmed’

Weblinks: http://wondercon.org, https://twitter.com/WonderCon, #WCA

Contacts: Comic Con Press, pr@comic-con.org, 1 619 414 1020

Friday, Mar. 26 New co-op platformer ‘It Takes Two’ from the makers of ‘A Way Out’ released – ‘It Takes Two’ released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X by EA. The co-op platform adventure game from the makers of the award-winning ‘A Way Out’ follows the tale of Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell, who are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship when they find themselves trapped in a fantastical world

Weblinks: http://www.ea.com/home/home.jsp, https://twitter.com/EA

Contacts: Jino Talens, Electronic Arts public relations, jtalens@ea.com, 1 650 628 9111

Friday, Mar. 26 Alignment Healthcare shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – Alignment Healthcare shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the consumer-centric healthcare platform announced the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday at $18 per share. The offer price range per share had been set at $17 – $19

Weblinks: https://www.alignmenthealthcare.com/, https://twitter.com/AlignmentHealth

Contacts: Maggie Habib, mPR, Inc, maggie@mpublicrelations.com, 1 310 916 6934

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Mar. 26 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co: Q1 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.rsac.com/

Contacts: Brenda Miyamoto, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Investor Relations, investor@rsac.com, 1 213 576 2428

Saturday, Mar. 27 9:00 AM Los Angeles Regional Food Bank hosts coronavirus relief food distribution – Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, in collaboration with Los Angeles County and others, hosts coronavirus (COVID-19) relief food distribution to provide food for those in need via drive-thru distribution

Location: 1650 W 9th St, 1650 W 9th St., Long Beach, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lafightshunger.org/

Contacts: David May, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, dmay@lafoodbank.org, 1 323 383 1319

Saturday, Mar. 27 9:00 AM State wildlife agencies hold workshop on coyotes in urban areas – ‘Workshop 1 (Science and Research; Laws & Regulations)’ hosted by the California Fish and Game Commission and California Department of Fish and Wildlife, part of the Coyotes in the Urban Environment Workshop Series

Weblinks: https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/

Contacts: Tim Daly , CDFW, 1 916 201 2958

Saturday, Mar. 27 5:00 PM NAACP Image Awards – 52nd NAACP Image Awards, celebrating the achievements of people of color in the arts, and individuals or groups who promote social justice, broadcast live on BET, hosted by Anthony Anderson. Netflix leads the nominations across the motion picture and television categories with 48, followed by HBO with 25. Beyonce received the most nominations of any artist in the music recording categories with six, while RCA Records spearhead the recording field with 12. For the literary categories, HarperCollins Publishers lead with nine nominations. D-Nice, Regina King, Trevor Noah, Tyler Perry and Viola Davis compete for Entertainer of the Year, while Social Justice Impact nominees are April Ryan, Debbie Allen, LeBron James, Stacey Abrams and Tamika Mallory. Eddie Murphy is honored with the Hall of Fame Award, presented by his ‘Coming to America’ co-star Arsenio Hall, and LeBron James the President’s Award * Postponed from 20 Feb due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.naacpimageawards.net/, https://twitter.com/naacpimageaward, #ImageAwards

Contacts: NAACP Image Awards media, Sunshine Sachs, NAACPImageAwards@sunshinesachs.com; Sunshine Sachs, ImageCreds@sunshinesachs.com, 1 323 822 9300;

Saturday, Mar. 27 6:00 PM 10th annual Nowruz at The Midnight Mission (virtual) – 10th annual Nowruz at The Midnight Mission takes place virtually, a comedy fundraiser with line-up that includes Maz Jobrani, Max Amini, Tehran Von Ghasri, Iliza Shlesinger, Alonzo Bodden, Jamie Kennedy, Melissa Shoshahi and Harland Williams

Weblinks: http://www.midnightmission.org, https://twitter.com/MidniteMission

Contacts: Georgia Berkovich , The Midnight Mission, gberkovich@midnightmission.org, 1 213 624 4588