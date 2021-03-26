AP Tester

Associated Press Arizona Daybook for Friday, Mar. 26.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Arizona and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Mar. 26 10:00 AM AZCC hosts ‘The COVID Effect: Restoring Financial Wellness’ (virtual) – ‘The COVID Effect: Restoring Financial Wellness’ virtual event presented by the Arizona Corporation Commission, in partnership with the Investor Protection Trust, Detroit Public Television, and PBS Books. The event launches the Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement virtual event series

Weblinks: http://www.azcc.gov/, https://twitter.com/CorpCommAZ

Contacts: Nick Debus, Arizona Corporation Commission, ndebus@azcc.gov, 1 602 542 0728

Where: Livestream via Facebook on the Corporation Commission’s Facebook page at: facebook.com/AZCorpComm

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Mar. 26 10:00 AM Funeral mass for Ava Arpaio, late wife of former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio

Location: St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1730 W Guadalupe Rd., Mesa, AZ

Weblinks: https://sttimothymesa.org/

Contacts: Carlo , 1 312 882 5144

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Mar. 26 10:10 AM Regular coronavirus (COVID-19) media call, with Pima County Health Department Director Theresa Cullen

Weblinks: http://pima.gov

Contacts: Jason Ground, Pima County Communications Office, Jason.Ground@pima.gov, 1 520 724 3332

Join on your computer or mobile app Click here to join the meeting Or call in (audio only) +1 213-279-1657,,80414819# United States, Los Angeles Phone Conference ID: 804 148 19#

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Mar. 26 12:00 PM Training session with Phoenix police officers ahead of PPF memorial event – Kick-off training session with Phoenix police officers ahead of the Phoenix Police Foundation’s virtual 2021 Honor Run/Walk/Row memorial event

Location: Orangetheory Fitness, 742 E Glendale Ave., Phoenix, AZ

Weblinks: https://www.phoenix.gov/, https://twitter.com/CityofPhoenixAZ

Contacts: Tim Thomas, Phoenix Police Foundation, timothy.thomas@phxpolicefoundation.org

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Mar. 26 3:00 PM March to Victory: Relay Across America kicks off in Las Vegas – March to Victory: Relay Across America kicks off in Las Vegas with a Passing the Torch press event, part of a nationwide effort to demand a roadmap to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants. PLAN Action and Make the Road Action Nevada receive the torch from Promise Arizona, ahead of a March to Victory caravan on Monday

Location: Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign, 5200 Las Vegas Blvd S., Las Vegas, NV

Weblinks: http://www.maketheroadactionfund.org/, https://twitter.com/MRAF_NY

Contacts: Janette Mata , Make the Road Nevada , Janette.Mata@maketheroadnv.org, 1 818 282 5223

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Mar. 27 10:30 AM Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and City Manager Michael Ortega host virtual ‘Community Safety Town Hall’

Weblinks: http://www.tucsonaz.gov/, https://twitter.com/cityoftucson

Contacts: Office of Mayor Regina Romero, mayor.romero@tucsonaz.gov