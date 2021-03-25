NV–Nevada News Coverage Advisory

AP Tester

TOP STORIES:

CASINO WIN-NEVADA

LAS VEGAS — State regulators say business at casinos in Las Vegas continued to lag in February, with winnings and revenues nearly flat compared with January and down nearly 26% compared with the same month before coronavirus closures a year ago. UPCOMING: 325 words, AP Photo by 10am PDT.

CASINO BUSINESS INSURANCE LAWSUIT

LAS VEGAS — Casino giant Caesars Entertainment Inc. says it lost more than $2 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is accusing its insurance carriers of failing to pay contracted business interruption costs. UPCOMING: 400 words, AP Photo by 2pm PDT.

INMATE ESCAPEE-DEAD BODY

ANTELOPE, Calif. — An inmate who walked away from a Nevada detention camp was arrested at a Northern California home where another man was found dead, authorities said. SENT: 210 words.

CALIFORNIA CONDORS

SAN FRANCISCO — The endangered California condor could return to the Pacific Northwest for the first time in 100 years. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to allow the release of captive-bred giant vultures into Redwood National Park as early as this fall to create a “nonessential experimental population” for California’s far north, Oregon and northwestern Nevada. SENT: 320 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEVADA

Continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Nevada. UPCOMING: Updates on merits.

BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Colorado snowboarders who cooperated with investigators after they inadvertently triggered an avalanche go on trial this week on charges of reckless endangerment in a rare case that some worry could have a chilling effect by dissuading other backcountry skiers from reporting avalanches out of fear of costly retribution. By Thomas Peipert. UPCOMING: Story, photos.

SPORTS:

HKN—GOLDEN KNIGHTS-AVALANCHE

DENVER — Colorado and Vegas — two of the top teams in the West — meet Thursday night in the first of a two-game series in Denver. The Golden Knights are 22-7-1, while the Avs boast a 20-8-3 mark. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game time is 9 p.m. ET.

