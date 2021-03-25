AP Tester

Associated Press Nevada Daybook for Thursday, Mar. 25.

Thursday, Mar. 25 12:00 PM AHA Las Vegas Go Red for Women Luncheon (virtual) – American Heart Association Las Vegas Go Red for Women Luncheon reimagined as a Digital Experience. Event is aimed at improving women’s awareness of heart disease and stroke, providing them with resources, information, and hope

Weblinks: http://www.americanheart.org, https://twitter.com/LasVegasAHA

Contacts: Krystal Webb, American Heart Association, krystal.webb@heart.org, 1 608 709 4953

Thursday, Mar. 25 5:30 PM Nevada Conservation Community holds grassroots lobbying Week of Action – Nevada Conservation Community holds grassroots lobbying Week of Action, hosting a series of nightly virtual town halls discussing legislative priorities with members of the Nevada Senate and Assembly, conservation leaders, and activists. Today’s town hall is ‘Looking Ahead’

Weblinks: https://nevadaconservationleague.org/#

Contacts: Angelyn Tabalba, Nevada Conservation Network, angelyn@nevadaconservationleague.org, 1 808 232 9269