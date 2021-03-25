Latest Nevada news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP Tester

INMATE ESCAPEE-DEAD BODY

Escaped Nevada inmate found at California home of dead man

ANTELOPE, Calif. (AP) — An inmate who walked away from a Nevada detention camp has been arrested at a Northern California home where another man was found dead. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Jonathan Autry was held on suspicion of homicide Tuesday after fighting with deputies who’d been called to an apartment in the Sacramento suburb of Antelope to check on a resident. The man’s body was found inside the home. The cause of his death is under investigation. Authorities says Autry was serving time for money fraud when he walked away on Sunday from the Stewart Conservation Detention Camp in Carson City.

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING-MEMORIAL

Online results favor Vegas shooting memorial at concert site

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Online opinions favored putting a permanent memorial to the 2017 Las Vegas Strip massacre at the outdoor concert site where 58 people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. A planning committee heard Wednesday that more than 6,000 responses came in during a two-week call for ideas. More than 65% termed it extremely or very important to have the memorial at the site. MGM Resorts International owns the property across Las Vegas Boulevard from its Mandalay Bay resort. The questionnaire wasn’t a scientific survey, but the committee plans to incorporate opinions into its location and design decisions.

BOTTLED WATER RECALL-LAWSUITS

Lawsuits mount for Nevada-based Real Water, amid FDA probe

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lawsuits are mounting against a Las Vegas-based bottled water brand, Real Water, amid a U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigation and accusations by more people in more states that it caused liver illness and other ailments. A Nevada man blamed the product for his liver transplant in September 2019, a federal class-action lawsuit was filed this week in Nevada, and another lawsuit in state court called the product unsafe and dangerous to human life. Company president Brent Jones has posted a message offering sympathy and concern. An attorney representing the company said Wednesday it is cooperating with the FDA probe. He declined to comment about the lawsuits.

NEVADA LEGISLATURE-DEATH PENALTY

Death penalty debate reemerges in Nevada after past stalls

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are considering proposals to abolish the death penalty in the state. The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Wednesday introduced a bill that would end Nevada’s death penalty that is nearly identical to a 2019 proposal that stalled before receiving a hearing. Committee Chair Steve Yeager hopes the growth of the criminal justice reform movement and renewed interest following executions that occurred during the Trump administration will generate enough political will to pass a ban. About 80 inmates are on death row in the state, but Nevada hasn’t executed anyone since 2006.

CLARK COUNTY BUDGET-INCREASE

Clark County projects 18% budget increase amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (AP) — County officials in Nevada have projected an 18% increase to its budget beginning in July, a sign officials believe the economy will steadily recover after an economic downturn caused by the pandemic. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday that Clark County Chief Financial Officer Jessica Colvin said projected revenue growth is also reflective of how much the county, which includes Las Vegas, needed to make up. Lawmakers approved a $1.51 billion tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1, less than a year after passing a $1.28 billion spending plan. Colvin said county lawmakers must still consider how to allocate funding under the federal economic recovery package. The deadline for the final budget is June 1.

PARLER LAWSUIT-GOP DONOR

Parler network founder claims GOP donor, others defamed him

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The developer of the conservative social network Parler is alleging he was defamed and improperly ousted by a prominent Republican Party benefactor, two men who replaced him at the company and a political commentator known for supporting former President Donald Trump. In a lawsuit, John Matze also accuses philanthropist Rebekah Mercer, website associates Jeffrey Wernick and Mark Meckler, and podcaster Dan Bongino of conspiring to steal his 40% company share, leaving him with $3. Mercer, Wernick, Meckler and Bongino didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to messages seeking comment. Parler was booted from the internet after the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol. But it is back online now —without Matze.

SUPERMARKET SHOOTING-HOW THEY GOT THEIR GUNS

Mass shooters exploited gun laws, loopholes before carnage

The suspects in the most recent shooting sprees found it relatively easy to get their guns. The suspect in the shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket was convicted of assaulting a high school classmate but still got a gun. The man accused of opening fire on three massage businesses in the Atlanta area bought his gun just hours before the attack — no waiting required. They are just the latest suspected U.S. mass shooters to obtain guns because of limited firearms laws, background check lapses or law enforcement’s failure to heed warnings of concerning behavior.

AP-US-DRUG-PURITY-PROBE-GUILTY-PLEA

German firm plea, $50M payment settles US drug purity probe

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An international pharmaceutical company pleaded guilty as planned in a U.S. court after agreeing to pay $50 million for destroying manufacturing records in a federal Food and Drug Administration investigation in India. Germany-based Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd. said Tuesday it regretted such events happened years ago at one of its plants. The company says employees in Kalyani, West Bengal, India, were fired for failing to provide records during an FDA inspection in 2013. The plant makes cancer drugs for the U.S. The company said in addition to fines and forfeitures, a compliance program will report to the U.S. Justice Department.