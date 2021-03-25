Here is the latest California sports news from The Associated Press

AP Tester

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers never trailed in beating the San Antonio Spurs 134-101 on Wednesday night. Marcus Morris added 20 points, Paul George had 17 points, and Lou Williams 16. DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 19 points, and Patty Mills added 16. The teams meet again Thursday night in the finale of the two-game set in San Antonio. The Clippers won their third straight and 11th by 20 points or more this season.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 37 points, Tyrese Haliburton made a pair of free throws with 36.6 seconds remaining and the Sacramento Kings beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-108. Haliburton finished with 17 points and seven assists, Buddy Hield scored 14 and Richaun Holmes had 16 points and eight rebounds. Clint Capella had 25 points and 17 rebounds for the Hawks, who have lost back-to-back games after winning their first eight under interim coach Nate McMillan.

UNDATED (AP) — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was feeling better a day after coming out of a game due to discomfort in his left shoulder, leaving the San Diego Padres and their fans breathing easier. Manager Jayce Tingler says Tatis was even lobbying to get into the Padres’ game against the Giants on Wednesday night. The electrifying shortstop could be back in the lineup in the next day or so. and $340 million. Tatis walked off the field a day earlier after fielding a ground ball and making a one-hop throw to first.

UNDATED (AP) — Dawn Staley and Joni Taylor embraced before and after the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship, savoring an historic moment in women’s college basketball. It took 41 years for two Black women coaches to meet for the first time in the tournament championship of a Power Five conference. A reason for that long wait may be that over the last five years there have been 16 and this past season just 13 Black women were head coaches at Power Five schools. Of those 13, seven resided in the Southeastern Conference. Taylor, who led Georgia to the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament, says you can’t dream what you can’t see.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Martin Jones made 42 saves to stymie Los Angeles for a second straight game, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Kings 4-2. Jones followed up a 41-save performance in a 2-1 win Monday with another sharp effort for his first back-to-back games with at least 40 saves in six seasons with the Sharks. Evander Kane scored twice, and Rudolfs Balcers and Tomas Hertl also scored to give San Jose a sweep of the two-game series. Alex Iafallo and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings, and Cal Petersen made 24 saves. Los Angeles has lost five of seven.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — New mom Michelle Wie West is looking forward to being nervous again on the golf course. It’s been nearly two years since she last played a competitive round on the LPGA Tour and nine months since she gave birth to daughter Makenna. She figured the beginning of the West Coast swing was the perfect place to return to action, particularly since she now lives in San Francisco with husband Jonnie West, the director of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors, and their daughter. She’ll tee off in the Kia Classic at Aviara in Carlsbad.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored a pair of goals and Nico Sturm added the tiebreaker as the Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Wednesday night. Cam Talbot made 28 saves for the Wild, who extended a franchise record with their 10th straight home win. Ryan Miller made 23 saves in his sixth straight start for Anaheim. Derek Grant and Max Comtois scored for the Ducks, who have lost seven of eight.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have brought back another key piece for their roster, agreeing to a one-year deal to retain slot cornerback K’Waun Williams. A person familiar with the deal says the sides agreed to the deal after Williams considered offers from several other teams. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced. The Niners have been aggressive this offseason about retaining many of their key free agents after slumping to an injury-riddled 6-10 season in 2020.