Here is the latest Arizona news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP Tester

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say about 45 dogs have been rescued from a Tucson home where five other canines were found dead. Pima County officials say the animals were taken from the home after a welfare check. They say many of the dogs were only in fair condition. Most of the puppies were showing signs of upper respiratory infections and one puppy had open wounds. Authorities say the conditions in the home were unsanitary with an extreme build-up of waste. They have talked to the woman who owns the home, but her name hasn’t been released. The Pima Animal Care Center is evaluating the animals. They will not immediately be available for adoption.

PHOENIX (AP) — A small town in Arizona has declared a state of emergency over the number of asylum seekers being dropped off within town limits. Gila Bend Mayor Chris Riggs made the declaration on Tuesday and said the town does not have the resources to fund or support migrants. The town has a population of 2,000 people and is about 75 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. The declaration came after Border Patrol agents on Monday dropped off 16 people, including young children, at a town park. Riggs said he and his wife drove the families to Phoenix. The mayor has called for help from Maricopa County and the state.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths. It was the first deaths reported by the tribe after three days without any coronavirus-related fatalities. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s numbers to 30,021 cases and 1,235 known deaths since the pandemic began. The Navajo Nation had a soft reopening last week with 25% capacity for some businesses under certain restrictions. Still, mask mandates and daily curfews remain on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. Tribal health officials say nearly 197,000 vaccine shots have been administered so far.

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey says there is no turf war after Arizona rejected a proposed federal government-supported COVID-19 vaccine site. The Republican governor says working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on setting up a community vaccine center in Pima County would not be as efficient as simply allocating more doses to the state. The decision has drawn some criticism from Pima County, where officials voted unanimously for the federal site. The issue somewhat overshadowed Ducey’s touting Wednesday of Arizona officially expanding vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older. Newly available appointments this week at state-run sites in Phoenix and Tucson were snapped up within 20 minutes.