California News Digest 1:30 pm

AP Tester

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in California. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Los Angeles bureau at 213-626-1200, losangeles@ap.org, or to the AP-San Francisco bureau at 415-495-1708, sanfrancisco@ap.org. John Antczak is on the Los Angeles news desk, followed by Robert Jablon. Olga Rodriguez is on the San Francisco news desk. AP-California News Editor Frank Baker can be reached at 213-346-3134 or fsbaker@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Pacific.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA

SANTA ANA, Calif. — California threw open the doors to vaccines for all adults, announcing Thursday that eligibility for shots would open to anyone 50 and over starting next week and anyone 16 and over on April 15. By Amy Taxin and Michael R. Blood. SENT: 400 words, photos. UPCOMING: New approach, 750 words by 3 p.m.

USC GYNECOLOGIST-SEXUAL ABUSE

LOS ANGELES — The University of Southern California has agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who have accused the college’s longtime campus gynecologist of sexual abuse, the victims’ lawyers announced Thursday. It’s believed to be a record amount for such a lawsuit. By Stefanie Dazio. SENT: 450 words. UPCOMING: Developing from 2:30 p.m. news conference by victims and lawyers.

CALIFORNIA-BAIL REFORM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that judges must consider suspects’ ability to pay when they set bail, essentially requiring that indigent defendants be freed unless they are deemed too dangerous to be released awaiting trial. By Don Thompson. SENT: 879 words, photos.

LOS ANGELES DA

LOS ANGELES — Minutes after George Gascón was sworn in as Los Angeles County district attorney, he fulfilled a promise to institute sweeping criminal justice reform, sending a lengthy memo ordering prosecutors to stop seeking longer prison sentences, among other changes. To many of his deputies, it may as well have been a declaration of war. The union representing prosecutors quickly sued their new boss to block the policy. More resistance followed. By Brian Melley. SENT: 1,088 words, photos.

STATE GOVERNMENT/POLITICS:

CALIFORNIA-ATTORNEY GENERAL

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rob Bonta, California’s nominee for attorney general, was shaped by decades of advocacy by his parents, who were activists in the farm worker movement of the 1960s and 70s led by Cesar Chavez. By Adam Beam. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA:

LOS ANGELES HOMELESS

LOS ANGELES — A newly installed fence surrounded a Los Angeles park Thursday after a late-night confrontation between police and vocal demonstrators who oppose the city’s effort to remove a large homeless encampment, house its residents and repair the site. By Christopher Weber. SENT: 480 words, photos. UPCOMING: Will be updated.

REP-GREENE-SOCIAL MEDIA LAWSUIT

LOS ANGELES — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and a Los Angeles-based political action committee have reached a settlement that bars the Georgia Republican from blocking anyone from her public Twitter account or other social media while she’s in office. SENT: 409 words, photos.

BUSINESS:

NET NEUTRALITY-CALIFORNIA-EXPLAINER

More than three years ago, Trump-era regulators killed federal net neutrality regulations designed to prevent AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and other major internet providers from exploiting their dominance to favor certain services or apps over others. In response, seven states and Puerto Rico enacted their own net neutrality policies. The most expansive effort of this sort was in California, which will start enforcing its law on Thursday — with potentially significant consequences for the rest of the U.S. By Tali Arbel. SENT: 820 words.

GM-BOARD

DETROIT — General Motors said Thursday that it has expanded its board to 13 members and appointed former Hewlett-Packard chief Meg Whitman and NBA executive Mark Tatum as directors. SENT: 275 words.

UNITED-MORE FLIGHTS

With confidence rising that the end of the pandemic is growing closer, airlines are starting to revive flights that vanished last year as people cancelled vacations and business trips. By Michelle Chapman. SENT: 317 words.

ENTERTAINMENT:

TV-AMANDA GORMAN-OPRAH

LOS ANGELES — Amanda Gorman revisits her inauguration day poetry reading that wowed observers, among them Oprah Winfrey, in the Apple TV+ series “The Oprah Conversation.” By Lynn Elber. SENT: 305 words, photos.

FILM-GODZILLA VS KONG

The centerpiece of “Godzilla vs. Kong” is a series of thundering clashes between two fabled giant monsters. That meant a low-pressure, light-hearted gig for the humans that audiences will see on-screen, including acclaimed actors like Rebecca Hall and Alexander Skarsgard. By Entertainment Writer Ryan Pearson. UPCOMING: 620 words, photos, video.

SPORTS:

BKW–NCAA-SWEET 16

SAN ANTONIO — The NCAA field is set for the women’s regional semifinals, with familiar faces in UConn, Baylor, Stanford and South Carolina as well as a few fresh ones like Michigan and Arizona. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 5 p.m.

BKN–TRADE DEADLINE

The NBA hits its trade deadline, and the big question is whether Kyle Lowry will remain with the Toronto Raptors or go elsewhere. All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic is set to be traded from Orlando to Chicago, the AP is told. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Updates throughout day.

BKN-PISTONS-KINGS-TRADE

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round draft picks, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. By Noah Trister. SENT: 122 words.

Time Schedule:

NBA

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to losangeles@ap.org or sanfrancisco@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.