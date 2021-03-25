AP Tester

Associated Press California Daybook for Thursday, Mar. 25.

Thursday, Mar. 25 8:30 AM Court hearing for rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion – Preliminary hearing setting for rapper Daystar Peterson (aka Tory Lanez), charged in connection with a 2020 shooting incident involving fellow rapper Megan Pete (aka Megan Thee Stallion). Peterson allegedly shot Pete several times in the feet after the pair got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. He faces one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle * Case no. BA490599

Location: Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, 210 W Temple St., Los Angeles, CA

Weblinks: http://www.lasuperiorcourt.org/

Contacts: LADA Van Nuys branch, 1 818 374 2400

Thursday, Mar. 25 9:00 AM Court hearing for man charged with federal hate crimes for San Diego synagogue shooting – Motion hearing for John Earnest, charged with federal hate crimes in connection with a shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in San Diego. Earnest allegedly entered the synagogue with an assault-style rifle and opened fire, killing one and injuring three others including a rabbi. He was reportedly chased out by a U.S. Army veteran and fled in a vehicle, before calling 911 and telling authorities where to find him * Earnest allegedly published an anti-Semitic manifesto 20 minutes before the attack in which he claimed to have been inspired by the Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand and the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh * He is being prosecuted in federal and state court in separate but simultaneous cases

Location: Edward J. Schwartz U.S. Courthouse, 221 W Broadway, San Diego, CA

Contacts: Chambers of Judge Anthony Battaglia, 1 619 557 3446

Thursday, Mar. 25 10:00 AM Mount Saint Mary’s Report on the Status of Women and Girls release (virtual) – Mount Saint Mary’s University releases annual Report on the Status of Women and Girls in California. Virtual event features Networking Breakfast and Expo, program, and VIP Lunch

Weblinks: http://www.msmu.edu/, https://twitter.com/MSMU_LA

Contacts: Phillip Jordan , Mount Saint Mary’s University Comms Manager, pjordan@msmu.edu, 1 213 477 2506

Thursday, Mar. 25 12:30 PM Axios discussion on the safe return to in-person learning, with Dem Rep. Bobby Scott (virtual) – ‘Classrooms After COVID-19’ Axios virtual event, on the safe return to in-person learning, discussing what is happening in classrooms across the U.S., and the safety measures being put in place for students and educators. Speakers include Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, and Siemens Corporation President and CEO Barbara Humpton

Weblinks: https://classroomsaftercovid.splashthat.com/, https://twitter.com/axios

Contacts: Axios events, events@axios.com

Thursday, Mar. 25 2:00 PM Newark Mayor Baraka and Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti launch community-based violence prevention programs (virtual) – Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti launch the first-ever national association of community-based violence prevention programs to improve public safety in cities, via virtual press conference. Other speakers include Community Based Public Safety Association Executive Director Aqeela Sherrills, Chicago CRED Head of Programs Melvin Hayward, Cure Violence CEO Dr Gary Slutkin, Professional Community Intervention Training Institute Executive Director Dr Aquil Basheer, Urban Peace Institute Executive Director Fernando Rejon, National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform Executive Director David Muhammad, and Advance Peace Program Manager Julius Thibodeaux

Weblinks: https://www.newarknj.gov/

Contacts: Crystal Rosa, Newark Press Information Office, PressOffice@ci.newark.nj.us

https://safeandjust.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s8kOh7HiRLCfKf2A_YOBjQ

Thursday, Mar. 25 3:00 PM Heritage Foundation discussion on ‘Battling the Biden Border Crisis’ (virtual) – ‘Battling the Biden Border Crisis’ Heritage Foundation virtual event, to discuss what should be done in Congress and the executive branch to ‘stop the border crisis and prevent illegal immigration in the first place’, and what states can do to enforce their laws and protect their interests ‘when the federal govt refuses to’. Speakers include Republican Rep. Tom McClintock, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Gene Hamilton – a former senior official at the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security

Weblinks: http://www.heritage.org, https://twitter.com/Heritage

Contacts: Heritage Foundation media, HeritagePress@heritage.org, 1 202 675 1761

Thursday, Mar. 25 Alignment Healthcare shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – Alignment Healthcare shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the consumer-centric healthcare platform was expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday. The offer price range per share has been set at $17 – $19

Weblinks: https://www.alignmenthealthcare.com/, https://twitter.com/AlignmentHealth

Contacts: Maggie Habib, mPR, Inc, maggie@mpublicrelations.com, 1 310 916 6934

Thursday, Mar. 25 Vizio shares expected to commence trading on NYSE – Vizio shares expected to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange, after the producer of smart TVs and SmartCast operating systems announced the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday at $21 per share. The offer price range per share has been set at $21 – $23

Weblinks: https://www.vizio.com/, https://twitter.com/VIZIO

Contacts: Vizio press, press@vizio.com

Thursday, Mar. 25 Design Therapeutics expected to announce final IPO pricing – Design Therapeutics expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering, before shares in the biotechnology company are expected to commence trading on NASDAQ tomorrow. The offer price range per share has been set at $18 – $20

Weblinks: https://www.designtx.com/

Contacts: Alicia Davis, THRUST Strategic Communications, alicia@thrustsc.com, 1 910 620 3302

Thursday, Mar. 25 ThredUp expected to announce final IPO pricing – ThredUp expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering, before shares in the online consignment and thrift store are expected to commence trading on NASDAQ tomorrow. The offer price range per share has been set at $12 – $14

Weblinks: https://www.thredup.com/, https://twitter.com/thredUP

Contacts: ThredUp press, media@thredup.com

Thursday, Mar. 25 – Friday, Mar. 26 Spring Global Education Conference (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.uofriverside.com/edconference.html, https://twitter.com/UofRiverside

Contacts: University of Riverside, conference@uofriverside.com, 1 951 637 0100

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Mar. 25 QUALCOMM Inc: Q1 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.qualcomm.com/connect/investor-relations, https://twitter.com/Qualcomm

Contacts: Christine Trimble, Qualcomm Public Affairs Director, public.affairs@qualcomm.com, 1 858 845 5959

Friday, Mar. 26 11:30 AM Washington Post Live discussion on ‘Combating anti-Asian Racism’ with Dem Reps. Judy Chu and Mark Takano (virtual) – Washington Post Live hosts ‘Race in America: Combating anti-Asian Racism’ virtual discussion, with Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Judy Chu and Second Vice-Chair Mark Takano

Weblinks: http://www.washingtonpostlive.com, https://twitter.com/washingtonpost

Contacts: Molly Gannon Conway, The Washington Post communications, molly.gannon@washpost.com, 1 703 489 2955 , https://twitter.com/WashPostPr

Friday, Mar. 26 Design Therapeutics shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – Design Therapeutics shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the biotechnology company was expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday. The offer price range per share has been set at $18 – $20

Weblinks: https://www.designtx.com/

Contacts: Alicia Davis, THRUST Strategic Communications, alicia@thrustsc.com, 1 910 620 3302

Friday, Mar. 26 ThredUp shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – ThredUp shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the online consignment and thrift store was expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday. The offer price range per share has been set at $12 – $14

Weblinks: https://www.thredup.com/, https://twitter.com/thredUP

Contacts: ThredUp press, media@thredup.com

Friday, Mar. 26 POSTPONED: Whiskies of the World San Jose whisky tasting event – POSTPONED: Whiskies of the World San Jose whisky tasting event * Rescheduled from March 2020 and now postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: San Jose Marriott, 301 S Market St, San Jose, CA

Weblinks: http://www.whiskiesoftheworld.com/, https://twitter.com/WhiskiesOTWorld

Contacts: Whiskies of the World, 1 408 225 0446

Friday, Mar. 26 – Sunday, Mar. 28 California Federation of Teachers Convention

Weblinks: http://www.cft.org/, https://twitter.com/CFTunion

Contacts: Matthew Hardy, California Federation of Teachers, mhardy@cft.org, 1 510 703 5291

Friday, Mar. 26 – Sunday, Apr. 04 American Documentary Film Festival opens at drive-in theater ahead of virtual program – 10th annual American Documentary Film Festival opens with the world premiere of P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes’ documentary ‘My Name is Lopez’ about Latino rock star Trini Lopez. The opening night event is held at the Mary Pickford Drive-In in Cathedral City, California, while the remaining festival program is held virtually on the new DocsNow+ streaming platform due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.americandocumentaryfilmfestival.com/, https://twitter.com/amdocfilmfest, #AmDocsFest

Contacts: Michael C. Green, American Documentary Film Festival, michaelcgreen@earthlink.net, 1 760 880 4921

Friday, Mar. 26 – Saturday, Mar. 27 WonderCon Anaheim (virtual) – WonderCon @ Home, virtual edition of the annual celebration of comic books and pop culture. Guests include the casts of ‘Norsemen’, ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ and ‘Charmed’

Weblinks: http://wondercon.org, https://twitter.com/WonderCon, #WCA

Contacts: Comic Con Press, pr@comic-con.org, 1 619 414 1020

Friday, Mar. 26 New co-op platformer ‘It Takes Two’ from the makers of ‘A Way Out’ released – ‘It Takes Two’ released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X by EA. The co-op platform adventure game from the makers of the award-winning ‘A Way Out’ follows the tale of Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell, who are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship when they find themselves trapped in a fantastical world

Weblinks: http://www.ea.com/home/home.jsp, https://twitter.com/EA

Contacts: Jino Talens, Electronic Arts public relations, jtalens@ea.com, 1 650 628 9111

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Mar. 26 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co: Q1 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.rsac.com/

Contacts: Brenda Miyamoto, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Investor Relations, investor@rsac.com, 1 213 576 2428

Saturday, Mar. 27 5:00 PM NAACP Image Awards – 52nd NAACP Image Awards, celebrating the achievements of people of color in the arts, and individuals or groups who promote social justice, broadcast live on BET. Netflix leads the nominations across the motion picture and television categories with 48, followed by HBO with 25. Beyonce received the most nominations of any artist in the music recording categories with six, while RCA Records spearhead the recording field with 12. For the literary categories, HarperCollins Publishers lead with nine nominations. D-Nice, Regina King, Trevor Noah, Tyler Perry and Viola Davis compete for Entertainer of the Year, while Social Justice Impact nominees are April Ryan, Debbie Allen, LeBron James, Stacey Abrams and Tamika Mallory. Eddie Murphy is honored with the Hall of Fame Award, presented by his ‘Coming to America’ co-star Arsenio Hall * Postponed from 20 Feb due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://www.naacpimageawards.net/, https://twitter.com/naacpimageaward, #ImageAwards

Contacts: NAACP Image Awards media, Sunshine Sachs, NAACPImageAwards@sunshinesachs.com; Sunshine Sachs, ImageCreds@sunshinesachs.com, 1 323 822 9300;

Saturday, Mar. 27 6:00 PM 10th annual Nowruz at The Midnight Mission (virtual) – 10th annual Nowruz at The Midnight Mission takes place virtually, a comedy fundraiser with line-up that includes Maz Jobrani, Max Amini, Tehran Von Ghasri, Iliza Shlesinger, Alonzo Bodden, Jamie Kennedy, Melissa Shoshahi and Harland Williams

Weblinks: http://www.midnightmission.org, https://twitter.com/MidniteMission

Contacts: Georgia Berkovich , The Midnight Mission, gberkovich@midnightmission.org, 1 213 624 4588