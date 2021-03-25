AZ–Arizona News Coverage Advisory

AP Tester

TOP STORIES:

ARIZONA SHERIFF-CONTEMPT REQUEST

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is trying to stave off a possible contempt of court hearing in the same racial profiling case that led to contempt rulings against his predecessor, Joe Arpaio. Penzone’s lawyers argued athat contempt hearing is unjustified because Penzone is working toward full compliance with a court-ordered overhaul of the agency’s internal affairs operation. By Jacques Billeaud. UPCOMING: Story, length TBD.

IMMIGRATION-MIGRANT-CHILDREN

Amid a dramatic rise in migrant children and families arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum, many are kept at outdoor intake sites and overcrowded detention facilities well past a 72-hour court-imposed limit. From there, the families are either released into the U.S. or expelled to Mexico. The lucky ones dropped off at a COVID-19 testing site with a package of documents. The unaccompanied children are taken to federal shelters that are quickly filling up as well. By Adriana Gomez Licon and John Mone. SENT: 850 words, photos, video.

CALIFORNIA CONDORS

SAN FRANCISCO — The endangered California condor could return to the Pacific Northwest for the first time in 100 years. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to allow the release of captive-bred giant vultures into Redwood National Park as early as this fall to create a “nonessential experimental population” for California’s far north, Oregon and northwestern Nevada. SENT: 320 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA

Continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona. UPCOMING: Updates on merits.

VOTER PURGES-EXPLAINER

As Republican state lawmakers across the country push new restrictions on voting, a key element focuses on cleaning voter rolls to ensure only those who are eligible are registered to vote. There is bipartisan consensus that up-to-date and accurate voter rolls are important to ensuring election integrity and limiting fraud, but there is little agreement on the best way to accomplish it. By Christina Almeida Cassidy. UPCOMING: Story, length TBD.

IN BRIEF:

— ELECTION 2022-HOUSE-ARIZONA: State Rep. Randy Friese of Tucson announced Thursday he’s running for Congress, joining a fellow Democratic legislator in what could become a crowded race to replace retiring Democratic Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick.

— WELFARE CHECKS-DOGS RESCUED: Authorities say about 45 dogs have been rescued from a Tucson home where five other canines were found dead.

SPORTS

HKN—GOLDEN KNIGHTS-AVALANCHE

DENVER — Colorado and Vegas — two of the top teams in the West — meet Thursday night in the first of a two-game series in Denver. The Golden Knights are 22-7-1, while the Avs boast a 20-8-3 mark. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game time is 9 p.m. ET.

