AP Tester

Associated Press Arizona Daybook for Thursday, Mar. 25.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Arizona and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Mar. 25 8:30 AM University of Arizona discussion on impact of Hispanic-Serving Institutions (virtual) – ‘Arizona Briefing on 25 years of HSIs: Accelerating Latino Student Success in Higher Education’ virtual discussion, co-hosted by the University of Arizona, on the impact of Arizona’s Hispanic-Serving Institutions on Latino student success

Weblinks: http://www.arizona.edu, https://twitter.com/uofa

Contacts: Nancy Montoya , HSI Initiatives , nancymontoya@arizona.edu, 1 520 248 1050

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Mar. 25 1:00 PM IHS provide update on COVID-19 response in Indian Country – Indian Health Service leadership, IHS COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force members, and representatives from the IHS Albuquerque and Navajo Areas provide an update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) response in Indian County, via telephone press conference * Speakers include IHS COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force Safety and Monitoring Team Lead Capt. Matthew Clark and Deputy Lead Cmdr. Kailee Fretland, IHS Office of Finance and Accounting Director Jillian Curtis, IHS Office of Public Health Support Director Rear Adm. Francis Frazier, IHS Navajo Area Chief Medical Officer Dr Loretta Christensen, and IHS Albuquerque Area Chief Medical Officer Dr Julianna Reece * The Albuquerque Area covers Colorado and portions of New Mexico, Texas, and Utah, and the Navajo Area extends into portions of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah

Weblinks: http://www.ihs.gov/

Contacts: IHS newsroom, newsroom@ihs.gov, 1 301 443 3593

Members of the media who wish to join this call should dial 888-566-6138 and enter passcode 5188354.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Mar. 25 2:30 PM Energy Secretary Granholm participates in webinar and virtual solar technology tour – Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm participates in webinar and virtual solar technology tour, discussing Department of Energy efforts to reduce the costs of photovoltaic and concentrating solar-thermal power (CSP) technologies in order to decarbonize the electricity sector and touring the former Kodak facility in Rochester, NY, where DOE awardee Energy Materials Corporation is working on developing and fabricating perovskite solar cells, Arizona State University’s Solar Power Laboratory’s silicon pilot line production facility, and the National Solar Thermal Test Facility at Sandia National Laboratories. Other participants include Acting Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Kelly Speakes-Backman, DOE Solar Energy Technologies Office Director Dr Becca Jones-Albertus, DOE national laboratory research scientists, and EMC CEO Stephan DeLuca

Weblinks: http://www.energy.gov, https://twitter.com/ENERGY

Contacts: Department of Energy, 1 202 586 5806

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Mar. 25 5:45 PM Arizona Corporation Commissioner Tovar hosts town hall meeting on tainted water (virtual) – Arizona Corporation Commissioner Anna Tovar hosts a virtual town hall meeting regarding the bottled water advisory from Luke Air Force Base

Weblinks: http://www.azcc.gov/, https://twitter.com/CorpCommAZ

Contacts: Office of Commissioner Anna Tovar, Tovar-Web@azcc.gov, 1 602 542 3935

Virtual Event (Link) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUwiiAPyMb8 Virtual participants will be able to ask questions and provide comments in real-time through a link provided during the event. Dial -in Phone Number: 1-571-445-4457 Pin: 835 564 312# Audio participants will be given an opportunity to ask questions and provide comment during the meeting.