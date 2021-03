Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game

AP Tester

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game were:

03-17-22-23-25-44

(three, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

¶ Players need to match all of the six numbers drawn to win the first-place jackpot. If other players also match all six numbers, the prize pool will be shared in equal amounts. ¶ Players win smaller prizes if they have three, four or five of the first six numbers drawn.