Here is the latest Nevada news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. PDT

AP Tester

ANTELOPE, Calif. (AP) — An inmate who walked away from a Nevada detention camp has been arrested at a Northern California home where another man was found dead. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Jonathan Autry was held on suspicion of homicide Tuesday after fighting with deputies who’d been called to an apartment in the Sacramento suburb of Antelope to check on a resident. The man’s body was found inside the home. The cause of his death is under investigation. Authorities says Autry was serving time for money fraud when he walked away on Sunday from the Stewart Conservation Detention Camp in Carson City.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Online opinions favored putting a permanent memorial to the 2017 Las Vegas Strip massacre at the outdoor concert site where 58 people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. A planning committee heard Wednesday that more than 6,000 responses came in during a two-week call for ideas. More than 65% termed it extremely or very important to have the memorial at the site. MGM Resorts International owns the property across Las Vegas Boulevard from its Mandalay Bay resort. The questionnaire wasn’t a scientific survey, but the committee plans to incorporate opinions into its location and design decisions.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lawsuits are mounting against a Las Vegas-based bottled water brand, Real Water, amid a U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigation and accusations by more people in more states that it caused liver illness and other ailments. A Nevada man blamed the product for his liver transplant in September 2019, a federal class-action lawsuit was filed this week in Nevada, and another lawsuit in state court called the product unsafe and dangerous to human life. Company president Brent Jones has posted a message offering sympathy and concern. An attorney representing the company said Wednesday it is cooperating with the FDA probe. He declined to comment about the lawsuits.

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are considering proposals to abolish the death penalty in the state. The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Wednesday introduced a bill that would end Nevada’s death penalty that is nearly identical to a 2019 proposal that stalled before receiving a hearing. Committee Chair Steve Yeager hopes the growth of the criminal justice reform movement and renewed interest following executions that occurred during the Trump administration will generate enough political will to pass a ban. About 80 inmates are on death row in the state, but Nevada hasn’t executed anyone since 2006.