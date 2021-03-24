Here is the latest California news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. PDT

AP Tester

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The endangered California condor could return to the Pacific Northwest for the first time in 100 years. The San Francisco Chronicle says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to allow the release of captive-bred giant vultures into Redwood National Park as early as this fall. The idea is to create an experimental population for California’s far north, Oregon and northwestern Nevada. The California condor was virtually wiped out by the 1970s because of poaching, lead poisoning and habitat loss. Thanks to a captive breeding program, more than 300 birds now live in central and Southern California, Arizona, Utah and Mexico.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has nominated a Filipino American state assemblyman as the state’s next attorney general. The progressive assemblyman, Rob Bonta, would ensure a push from the top on criminal justice reform. Bonta would also be the first Filipino to hold the role and his nomination comes at a time of rising violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Bonta says he hopes to stand up for marginalized communities and build bridges with law enforcement. The job offers one of the nation’s biggest bully pulpits and is often a stepping stone for higher office. Bonta is expected to be confirmed by the Democratic-led Legislature.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The vice president of San Francisco’s school board is under fire for tweets she wrote in 2016 that said Asian Americans use “white supremacist” thinking to get ahead and are not concerned for Black students. The tweets are at the center of a new crisis facing the scandal-plagued Board of Education, which has been sued, criticized and mocked over the past few months. More than 1,000 callers tuned in to a board meeting Tuesday to call for the ouster of Alison Collins. She apologized, but some of the city’s top leaders are among those calling for her to step down.

UNDATED (AP) — The suspects in the most recent shooting sprees found it relatively easy to get their guns. The suspect in the shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket was convicted of assaulting a high school classmate but still got a gun. The man accused of opening fire on three massage businesses in the Atlanta area bought his gun just hours before the attack — no waiting required. They are just the latest suspected U.S. mass shooters to obtain guns because of limited firearms laws, background check lapses or law enforcement’s failure to heed warnings of concerning behavior.