CA Lottery

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3 Evening

1-2-6

(one, two, six)

Daily 3 Midday

2-5-1

(two, five, one)

Daily 4

5-2-9-9

(five, two, nine, nine)

Daily Derby

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:48.89

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 48.89)

Estimated jackpot: $192,000

Fantasy 5

08-14-23-25-28

(eight, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $72,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

Powerball

04-09-17-27-38, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

SuperLotto Plus

10-11-13-32-38, Mega Ball: 17

(ten, eleven, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $31 million