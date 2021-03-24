CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Daily 3 Evening
1-2-6
(one, two, six)Daily 3 Midday
2-5-1
(two, five, one)Daily 4
5-2-9-9
(five, two, nine, nine)Daily Derby
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:48.89
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 48.89)
Estimated jackpot: $192,000Fantasy 5
08-14-23-25-28
(eight, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $72,000Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $137 millionPowerball
04-09-17-27-38, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $220 millionSuperLotto Plus
10-11-13-32-38, Mega Ball: 17
(ten, eleven, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
