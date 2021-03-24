AZ Lottery
PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Pick 3
4-0-9
(four, zero, nine)Fantasy 5
02-03-05-07-21
(two, three, five, seven, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000The Pick
03-17-22-23-25-44
(three, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $1 millionTriple Twist
04-09-12-16-25-30
(four, nine, twelve, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $230,000Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $137 millionPowerball
04-09-17-27-38, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $220 million
