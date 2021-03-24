AZ Lottery

AP Tester

PHOENIX (AP) _ These Arizona lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Pick 3

4-0-9

(four, zero, nine)

Fantasy 5

02-03-05-07-21

(two, three, five, seven, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

The Pick

03-17-22-23-25-44

(three, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

Triple Twist

04-09-12-16-25-30

(four, nine, twelve, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $230,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

Powerball

04-09-17-27-38, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $220 million