Sierra Leone outlaws child marriage, and even witnesses to such weddings will be punished

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — A bill that bans child marriage in Sierra Leone has been signed into law. It aims to protect girls in the West African nation where about a third are married before adulthood. Sierra Leone is home to 800,000 child brides, with half of them married before age 15, according to the U.N. children’s agency. The law is being celebrated widely. It criminalizes marrying any girl who is under 18 years old. Offenders face up to 15 years in prison or a fine of around $4,000 or both. Witnesses to such marriages will also also face punishment.

