Maine man who confessed to killing parents, 2 others will enter pleas to settle case, lawyer says

WEST BATH, Maine (AP) — A man who confessed to killing both his parents and two of their friends before firing at motorists on a busy interstate highway in Maine has said through a lawyer that he plans to enter pleas to resolve his criminal case. Joseph Eaton is scheduled to be in court Monday for a plea hearing his defense lawyer anticipates will resolve all charges including four counts of murder. Prosecutors declined to comment in advance. Law enforcement officials say Eaton confessed to the killings in rural Bowdoin, and to wounding three people while shooting at vehicles on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth. Eaton has been jailed since his arrest in April 2023.

