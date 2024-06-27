This bean salad known as Cowboy Caviar is a protein-packed addition to any summer cookout

If you’re looking for a bean salad with substance that can serve as a dip, a condiment, a side dish or even a vegetarian entrée, than you must make Cowboy Caviar a part of your summer cookout repertoire. Also called Texas Caviar, this protein-packed salad is amazing, and so very versatile. In a small container, combine lemon or lime juice, vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper and jalapeno. Then in a large bowl, combine the beans, corn, onions, tomatoes bell peppers, jalapenos and cilantro. Shake up the dressing, pour it over the salad, and toss to combine.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.