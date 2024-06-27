NBA draft finally worth the longer wait for some players after moving to a two-day format

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA draft was completed on a second day in a second borough of New York, with the Toronto Raptors taking Jonathan Mogbo of San Francisco with the No. 31 pick. The league went to a two-day format this year instead of having its draft drag too late into the night. The second round was held Thursday at ESPN’s Seaport District studios in Manhattan after the first round took place as usual at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Ten players and their families attended, sitting in a room off the studio set, though the two players who were left in the green room at the end of the first round, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski and Johnny Furphy of Kansas, didn’t return.

