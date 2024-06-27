Mexico’s incoming president appoints expert in sustainable development as head of energy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s incoming President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced five more members of her future cabinet. Luz Elena González, an expert in sustainable development and finance, will be the secretary of energy. Renowned researcher David Kershenobich will be the next secretary of health and Jesús Antonio Esteva Medina will lead communications and transportation. Last week, Sheinbaum presented six other members of her cabinet, maintaining her commitment to an even gender distribution, as well as a heavy presence from academia and her prior administration as Mexico City’s mayor.

