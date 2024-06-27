Jackie Clarkson, longtime New Orleans politician and mother of actor Patricia Clarkson, dead at 88

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Public officials in New Orleans are praising the memory of Jaquelyn Brechtel “Jackie” Clarkson — a former Louisiana legislator and three-term New Orleans City Council member who died this week at age 88. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and City Council President Helena Moreno and members of the Louisiana congressional delegation are among those who praised Clarkson. They noted Clarkson’s support of the New Orleans Recreation Department and her preservation efforts for the city’s French Quarter as among her accomplishments. She died Wednesday. Clarkson was the mother of Academy Award-nominated actor Patricia Clarkson.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.