As COVID-19 ticks up in some places, US advisers recommend a fall vaccination campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — As COVID-19 bubbles up in some parts of the country, health officials are setting course for a fall vaccination campaign. An influential government advisory panel on Thursday recommended a new round of shots for all Americans this fall. Officials acknowledge that the need for vaccinations is not as dire as it was only a few years ago. Most Americans have some degree of immunity. COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations last month were at about their lowest point since the pandemic first hit the United States in 2020. But immunity wanes and new coronavirus variants keep emerging. There are still hundreds of COVID-19-associated deaths and thousands of hospitalizations reported each week.

