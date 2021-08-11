Israeli minister in Morocco signs 3 accords to boost ties

ap-national

By TARIK EL BARAKAH

Associated Press

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The foreign ministers of Israel and Morocco have signed three accords in a new step toward strengthening ties less than a year after agreeing to normalize relations. Visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Nasser Bourita, his Moroccan counterpart, signed off Wednesday on an air service agreement between the Arab North African kingdom and the state of Israel and an agreement to cooperate in the fields of culture, sports and youth. They also signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a political consultation mechanism between their countries’ foreign affairs ministries. Lapid inaugurates a liaison mission on Thursday.