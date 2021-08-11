Death toll up to 65 in Algeria wildfires; nation to mourn

ap-national

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The death toll in fires ravaging mountain forests and villages in Algeria’s Berber region climbed on Wednesday to 65, including 28 soldiers. The country’s president has declared a three-day mourning period beginning Thursday to honor lives lost. The Civil Protection authority announced the rising number of victims, up from 42 on Tuesday. Dozens of fires began devouring forested mountainsides in the Berber region of Kabyle, east of Algiers, the capital, on Monday. There was no official explanation of the high death toll among soldiers but photos in Algerian media showed soldiers in army fatigues with no protective firefighting clothing. Officials say arson was suspected in some of the Kabyle blazes, despite a heat wave and high winds fanning the flames.