URGENT – Trump’s campaign manager tests positive for Covid-19

Alerts

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a senior official, becoming the latest figure in the President’s inner circle to be infected with Covid-19. Stepien received the results of the test on Friday night and is suffering from what the official described as “mild flu-like” symptoms. He traveled to Cleveland with the President and his team on Tuesday for the first presidential debate and was seen in close proximity to Hope Hicks, the President’s top aide who also tested positive.