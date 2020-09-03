URGENT – Intelligence bulletin warns Russia amplifying false claims mail-in voting will lead to widespread fraud

Alerts

(CNN) — An intelligence bulletin issued by the Department of Homeland Security warns that Russia is attempting to sow doubt about the integrity of the 2020 elections by amplifying false claims that mail-in voting will result in widespread fraud, an assertion that has been repeatedly pushed by President Donald Trump, according to a congressional source with direct knowledge of the document who confirmed its veracity. “We assess that Russia is likely to continue amplifying criticisms of vote-by-mail and shifting voting processes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to undermine public trust in the electoral process,” the bulletin, first reported by ABC News, reads. The warning comes one day after Attorney General Bill Barr condemned states for encouraging mail-in voting in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. Barr also downplayed Russia’s well-documented attempts to help Trump in presidential elections, including in this election cycle, instead pointing the finger at China despite the fact intelligence agencies have not said Beijing is actively meddling in the election.