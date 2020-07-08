URGENT – Supreme Court reaffirms right of religious schools to choose staff

Alerts

(CNN) — The Supreme Court threw out two job bias lawsuits brought by teachers against their religious employers, reaffirming that religious institutions and schools have a First Amendment right to select their employees. The justices clarified the class of employees who are barred from suing their religious employers, in a case examining when a religious institution is shielded from anti discrimination law. It’s the latest case to come before the court exploring the relationship between church and state.