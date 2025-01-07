Michelle Leal – MMJ

Michelle Leal, with a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Public Relations from Xochicalco University located in Mexicali, Baja California, has begun her trajectory as a Multimedia Journalist at KYMA almost by the end of year 2024.

She polished her knowledges by being an intern at Pulsar Media and Televisa Mexicali, where she developed her skills at recording and editing content, as well as public speaking.

Fluent in both, English and Spanish, she eager to meet any challenges that may present to her at this esteemed organization, Michelle is decided to achieve all her goals and contribute as part of the KYMA team.

You can reach out to Michelle at michelle.leal@kecytv.com