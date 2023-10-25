Eddie McCoven – MMJ

Eddie McCoven joined the KYMA team as a Multimedia Journalist in October of 2023.

He has nearly a decade of broadcast news, audio/video, and digital media production experience.

Prior to joining the KYMA team, Eddie spent two years as a Regional News Anchor/Reporter for several iHeartRadio stations, including KOGO San Diego, KEIB Los Angeles, KFBK Sacramento, KENI Anchorage, and KFBX Fairbanks.

Eddie’s reports were also featured on the nationally syndicated NBC News Radio, Coast to Coast AM with George Noory, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, The Steve Harvey Morning Show, and The Black Information Network.

During his time with iHeartRadio, Eddie was also the interim Executive Producer for San Diego’s Morning News with Ted Garcia and LaDona Harvey on KOGO-AM and helped coordinate news and weather coverage with reporting partner ABC 10 News (KGTV).

Eddie holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA, an Associates in Business Management from San Diego Miramar College, and an Associates in Information Management Technology from San Diego Mesa College. He has also completed graduate coursework in Journalism and Accounting at Arizona State University.

Eddie began his broadcasting career at KPLU-FM (now KNKX-FM) an NPR affiliate in the Seattle-Tacoma region before relocating back to his adopted hometown of San Diego, CA to work as a news writer and producer for KUSI-TV and later as a writer, producer and reporter for Herring Networks’s cable news division.

Eddie has won multiple San Diego Press Club awards for his work in both TV and radio and has been nominated for three Golden Mike Awards by the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California.

Eddie is an avid musician, playing multiple instruments including piano and organ. He also enjoys scenic photography and going on occasional hikes and other geographic explorations.

If you have any story tips or ideas, contact Eddie at eddie.mccoven@kecytv.com.

You can follow him on Facebook at @EddieMcCovenKYMA, Twitter at @EddieKYMA, and Instagram and Threads at @eddiemccovenkyma.