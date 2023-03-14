Jessica McClain – Anchor / Producer

Jessica joined the KYMA team in February 2023 as the NBC 5, 6 and 10 p.m. evening co-anchor and is thrilled to be a part of the team.

While Jessica spent most her life in California, she’s a Colorado native, born and raised.

Growing up in a very active household, Jessica developed a zest for adventure and travel.

She spent time living in Italy, Australia and traveled abroad visiting China and Paris.

She grew up riding horses, ATV’s, dirt bikes, a skier since the age of 5, loves to hike, paddle board, kayak and enjoy the outdoor lifestyle.

Whether at the beach or in the mountains, she loves it all.

However, definitely a warm weather, beach and ocean girl, versus cold and snow. Palm trees and pool time is her vibe.

Jessica found her passion in news, media, and storytelling, early on. She studied broadcast journalism and public relations at the Metropolitan State College of Denver, then moved to Southern California in pursuit of her career as an anchor / reporter.

Perhaps the sunny year-round warm weather, and beach contributed to that decision as well. She went on to further her studies in TV reporting and production at UCLA.

In 2015 Jessica was one of 42 people elected by the mayor out 35,000 people to serve on “Team Beverly Hills," a government leadership program serving the local community under the city council.

Combining her passion for news and politics, Jessica began working as a freelance news anchor, reporter, host and political contributor, for various networks on the west and east coasts.

Jessica is an animal lover at heart, who supports various charitable causes.

One in particular, The Westside German Shepherd Rescue in Los Angeles, CA, where she rescued her beloved, German Shepherd, who sadly passed away recently.

Each year, she runs the annual 5K and 10K races to raise money for the shelter, along with other organizations.

Outside of work, Jessica is big on health and fitness. Pilates, running, Barre and Yoga is part of her daily life. She enjoys weekend travel getaways, wine tasting, country music festivals, concerts, live sporting events, and loves the beach.

One of her other many talents, is cooking, she loves to try new recipes, can grill a great steak, delicious Italian pasta and makes tasty salsa and guacamole.

If you have any stories or ideas, you can email Jessica at jessica.mcclain@kecytv.com.