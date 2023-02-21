Skip to Content
Chennell Ramos – MMJ

Chennell Ramos joined KYMA in January 2023 as a multimedia journalist.

She is an award winning journalist who comes to KYMA from The Sunshine state of Florida having worked in several news markets prior including Miami/Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Jacksonville, Florida.

Covering politics, presidential elections, and hurricanes.

One thing Chennell does not have to give up is sunshine, since Arizona has a lot of it.

Read Chennell's stories here

She is also a proud alum of Florida International University. Go Panthers!

Chennell is an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

In her free time, Chennell enjoys reading, going to museums, traveling, cooking and finding good eats wherever she roams.

Have a story you'd like Chennell to cover? Send her an email at chennell.ramos@kecytv.com or follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

