Court Zeppernick – MMJ

Court Zeppernick was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. He joined KYMA as a multimedia journalist in October 2022.

Court graduated with a communications degree from Ohio State University. He is excited to contribute to the KYMA team.

Prior to arriving at KYMA as a reporter, Court served as a Sports Anchor/Reporter for WHIZ-TV in Zanesville, Ohio as well as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Analyst in Mansfield, Ohio.

Court's career ultimate aspirations include becoming a sports commentator, sports broadcaster, comedian, television host, and social media personality.

In his free time, Court enjoys watching sports, traveling domestically and internationally, being social, and dreaming of becoming famous.

If you have any story ideas or tips, you can contact Court at court.zeppernick@kecytv.com.