today at 6:24 PM
Published 6:23 PM

Adam Klepp – Anchor/Reporter

KYMA.com

Adam Klepp is excited to start his first job in the broadcast news industry as the FOX9 at 9 anchor and as a reporter at 5 and 6 on News 11.

Adam graduated from Loyola University Chicago in 2020. During his time in Chicago he did freelance reporting for the Chicago Sun-Times and interned with WLS-TV. In 2021 Adam completed a master’s in broadcast digital journalism from Syracuse University and interned with WIVB-TV in Buffalo.


Originally from Detroit, Michigan, he is a proud Detroit Lions fan and is intrigued by the concept of a snow-less winter.
Adam is thankful for all his family and friends from Michigan, New Jersey, Chicago, Rome, and Syracuse who have supported him. To say hi to Adam, send him an email at adam.klepp@kecytv.com

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in September of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest. Her grandmother first moved to Yuma in the late 1940’s, and Lisa got her first job in TV news at KYMA in 1987.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

