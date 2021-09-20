Adam Klepp – Anchor/Reporter

News Team

Adam Klepp is excited to start his first job in the broadcast news industry as the FOX9 at 9 anchor and as a reporter at 5 and 6 on News 11.

Adam graduated from Loyola University Chicago in 2020. During his time in Chicago he did freelance reporting for the Chicago Sun-Times and interned with WLS-TV. In 2021 Adam completed a master’s in broadcast digital journalism from Syracuse University and interned with WIVB-TV in Buffalo.



Originally from Detroit, Michigan, he is a proud Detroit Lions fan and is intrigued by the concept of a snow-less winter.

Adam is thankful for all his family and friends from Michigan, New Jersey, Chicago, Rome, and Syracuse who have supported him. To say hi to Adam, send him an email at adam.klepp@kecytv.com