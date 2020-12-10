Arlette Yousif – MMJ

News Team

Arlette Yousif joined KYMA in November 2020 as a Multi Media Journalist. She holds a BA in Journalism with a minor in Film. In 2019, she completed her internship at KLAS, a CBS affiliate station in Las Vegas.

While Arlette’s first love is writing, she is no stranger to the camera. Her background consists of acting, singing, hosting and even working for a major music producer. Even still, Arlette has worked in many different fields ranging from food service to hospitality and property management. Her first job was at her family restaurant when she was 14 years old. She danced around outside dressed as a clown waving a pizza box for the grand-reopening.

Arlette was born and raised in Southern California and spent about 6 years in Nevada before moving to Yuma.

You can reach out to Arlette for inquiries at arlette.yousif@kecytv.com.