15-year-old CUHS football player dies of an overdose

News Team

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Imperial County Law Enforcement said fentanyl-laced pills are the cause of a 15-year-old's death Friday morning at a press conference.

U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer announced that a complaint was unsealed charging 20-year-old Lorenzo Anthony Garcia of Brawley in the overdose of the young football player from Central Union High School.

The complaint alleges that Garcia supplied the student with fentanyl-laced pills that lead to his overdose.

Garcia was arraigned in a federal court in El Centro Wednesday.